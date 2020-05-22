Vigil@nce - QEMU: spoofing via ARM Weak Signature Generation
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 22/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create spoofed data via ARM Weak Signature Generation of QEMU, in order to deceive the victim.
