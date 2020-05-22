Vigil@nce - QEMU: spoofing via ARM Weak Signature Generation

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 22/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via ARM Weak Signature Generation of QEMU, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...