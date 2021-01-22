Vigil@nce - QEMU: read-write access via virtiofsd

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions via virtiofsd of QEMU, in order to read or alter data on the host system.

