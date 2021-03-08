Vigil@nce - QEMU: privilege escalation via Virtiofsd Xattrmap Option
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Virtiofsd Xattrmap Option of QEMU, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
