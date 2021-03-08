Vigil@nce - QEMU: privilege escalation via Virtiofsd Xattrmap Option

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Virtiofsd Xattrmap Option of QEMU, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

