Vigil@nce - QEMU: overload via ati_mm_read/write

August 2020

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger an overload via ati_mm_read/write of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

