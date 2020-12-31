Vigil@nce - QEMU: out-of-bounds memory reading via ati_cursor_define
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via ati_cursor_define() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter