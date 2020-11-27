Vigil@nce - QEMU: out-of-bounds memory reading via SLiRP ARP/NCSI Packets

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can force a read at an invalid address via SLiRP ARP/NCSI Packets of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

