Vigil@nce - QEMU: out-of-bounds memory reading via the support for Message Signalled Interrupt

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via Message Signalled Interrupt of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

