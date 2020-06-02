Vigil@nce - QEMU: out-of-bounds memory reading via the support for Message Signalled Interrupt
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via Message Signalled Interrupt of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
