Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory leak via VNC Disconnect
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can create a memory leak via VNC Disconnect of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
