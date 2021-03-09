Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory corruption via sdhci

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a memory corruption via sdhci of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

