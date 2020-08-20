Vigil@nce - QEMU: integer overflow via sm501_2d_operation

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, QEMU, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger an integer overflow via sm501_2d_operation() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

