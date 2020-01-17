Vigil@nce - QEMU: directory traversal via SLiRP TFTP Server
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via SLiRP TFTP Server of QEMU, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter