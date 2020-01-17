Vigil@nce - QEMU: directory traversal via SLiRP TFTP Server

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via SLiRP TFTP Server of QEMU, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...