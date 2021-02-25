Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via eepro100
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via eepro100 of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
