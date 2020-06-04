Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via ati-vga Emulator

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via ati-vga Emulator of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

