Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via ati-vga Emulator
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via ati-vga Emulator of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
