Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via the es1370 device driver

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, QEMU, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via es1370 of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.

