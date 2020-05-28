Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via the es1370 device driver
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, QEMU, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via es1370 of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter