Vigil@nce - QEMU: denial of service via virtio-fs

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can allocate all file descriptors via virtio-fs in QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

