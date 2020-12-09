Vigil@nce - QEMU: buffer overflow via msix_table_mmio_write

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a buffer overflow via msix_table_mmio_write() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...