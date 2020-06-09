Vigil@nce - QEMU: assertion error via innbd_negotiate_send_rep_verr
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via innbd_negotiate_send_rep_verr() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
