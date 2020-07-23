Vigil@nce - Python: vulnerability via Invalid Glob Documentation

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Python, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: unknown consequence, administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, data flow, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client, disguisement.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A vulnerability via Invalid Glob Documentation of Python was announced.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...