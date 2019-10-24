Vigil@nce - Python urllib2: information disclosure via CRLF Injection Host Control Characters

December 2019

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Python.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CRLF Injection Host Control Characters of Python urllib2, in order to obtain sensitive information.

