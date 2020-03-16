Vigil@nce - Python typed_ast: out-of-bounds memory reading via ast_for_arguments
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via ast_for_arguments of Python typed_ast, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter