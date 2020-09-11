Vigil@nce - Python pip: directory traversal via Install Command
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via Install Command of Python pip, in order to alter a file outside the service root path.
