Vigil@nce - Python pip: directory traversal via Install Command

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Install Command of Python pip, in order to alter a file outside the service root path.

