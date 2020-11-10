Vigil@nce - Python moin: code execution via Cache Action

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Cache Action of Python moin, in order to run code.

