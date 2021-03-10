Vigil@nce - Python: information disclosure via Audit Hooks Gc Module Functions
March 2021
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Audit Hooks Gc Module Functions of Python, in order to obtain sensitive information.
