Vigil@nce - Python: information disclosure via HTTP Header Injection

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Python.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Header Injection of Python, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...