Vigil@nce - Python httplib2: request tampering

June 2020

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can tamper with the URL to inject headers or requests in a program using the Python library httplib2.

