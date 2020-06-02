Vigil@nce - Python httplib2: request tampering
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can tamper with the URL to inject headers or requests in a program using the Python library httplib2.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
