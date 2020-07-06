Vigil@nce - Python: executing DLL code via python3.dll
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious python3.dll DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Python, in order to execute code.
