Vigil@nce - Python: executing DLL code via Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a malicious Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Python, in order to execute code.
