Vigil@nce - Python: executing DLL code via Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Python.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Python, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...