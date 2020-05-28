Vigil@nce - Python email.headerregistry.Address: message corruption via a end of line injection
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can corrupt a message created by an application using the Python class email.headerregistry.Address.
