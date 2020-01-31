Vigil@nce - Python: denial of service via urllib.request.AbstractBasicAuthHandler

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Python, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via urllib.request.AbstractBasicAuthHandler of Python, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...