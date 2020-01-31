Vigil@nce - Python: denial of service via urllib.request.AbstractBasicAuthHandler
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Python, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via urllib.request.AbstractBasicAuthHandler of Python, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter