Vigil@nce - Python: code execution via CJK Codec Tests eval
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via CJK Codec Tests eval() of Python, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
