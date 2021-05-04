Vigil@nce - Python: audit bypass via exceptions
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: disguisement.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can raise exception to run code without triggering audit calls, in order to bypass possible access control checks or logging.
