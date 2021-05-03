Vigil@nce - Python: audit bypass in the sqlite3 module
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: disguisement.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can call sqlite3.Connection() instead of sqlite3.connect() from the Python module, in order to bypass access control checks.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
