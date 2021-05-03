Vigil@nce - Python: audit bypass in the sqlite3 module

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Python.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: disguisement.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/05/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can call sqlite3.Connection() instead of sqlite3.connect() from the Python module, in order to bypass access control checks.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...