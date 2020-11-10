Vigil@nce - Python Waitress: information disclosure via HTTP Request Smuggling

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Request Smuggling of Python Waitress, in order to obtain sensitive information.

