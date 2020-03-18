Vigil@nce - Python Twisted: information disclosure via HTTP Request Splitting

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Tower, Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Request Splitting of Python Twisted, in order to obtain sensitive information.

