Vigil@nce - Python ECDSA: information disclosure via DER Encoded Signatures
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DER Encoded Signatures of Python ECDSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
