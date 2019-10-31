Vigil@nce - Python ECDSA: information disclosure via DER Encoded Signatures

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DER Encoded Signatures of Python ECDSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...