Vigil@nce - Python Bottle: spoofing via Web Cache Poisoning

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via Web Cache Poisoning of Python Bottle, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...