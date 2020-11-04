Vigil@nce - PyYAML: code execution via Class Deserialization
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Class Deserialization of PyYAML, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
