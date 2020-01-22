Vigil@nce - PySAML2: spoofing via XML Signature Wrapping

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create spoofed data via XML Signature Wrapping of PySAML2, in order to deceive the victim.

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The PySAML2 signs its data in order to authenticate them.

However, data can be altered without changing the signature.

An attacker can therefore create spoofed data via XML Signature Wrapping on PySAML2, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...