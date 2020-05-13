Vigil@nce - PulseAudio: privilege escalation
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of PulseAudio, in order to escalate his privileges.
