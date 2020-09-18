Vigil@nce - PulseAudio: memory corruption via Bluez 5 Module
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via Bluez 5 Module of PulseAudio, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
