Vigil@nce - Pulse Secure Pulse Connect Secure: Man-in-the-Middle

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Pulse Secure Pulse Connect Secure, in order to read or write data in the session.

