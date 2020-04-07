Vigil@nce - Pulse Secure Pulse Connect Secure: Man-in-the-Middle
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Pulse Secure Pulse Connect Secure, in order to read or write data in the session.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter