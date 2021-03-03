Vigil@nce - Pulse Connect Secure Appliance: denial of service via BIOS Trickboot Erasing
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via BIOS Trickboot Erasing of Pulse Connect Secure Appliance, in order to trigger a denial of service.
