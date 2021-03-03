Vigil@nce - Pulse Connect Secure Appliance: denial of service via BIOS Trickboot Erasing

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via BIOS Trickboot Erasing of Pulse Connect Secure Appliance, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

