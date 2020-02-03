Vigil@nce - Prosody: privilege escalation via XMPP Address is_admin

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via XMPP Address is_admin() of Prosody, in order to escalate his privileges.

