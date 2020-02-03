Vigil@nce - Prosody: privilege escalation via XMPP Address is_admin
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via XMPP Address is_admin() of Prosody, in order to escalate his privileges.
