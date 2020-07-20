Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: privilege escalation via ACL Bypass
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ACL Bypass of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to escalate his privileges.
