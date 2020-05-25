Vigil@nce - PowerDNS Recursor: information disclosure via gethostname

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via gethostname() of PowerDNS Recursor, in order to obtain sensitive information.

