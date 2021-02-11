Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure via Single-column SELECT Privilege
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: PostgreSQL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Single-column SELECT Privilege of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
