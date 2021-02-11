Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: information disclosure via Partition Constraint

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Partition Constraint of PostgreSQL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

