Vigil@nce - PostgreSQL: code execution via Search Path Element

October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, PostgreSQL, RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Search Path Element of PostgreSQL, in order to run code.
