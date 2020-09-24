Vigil@nce - Podman: privilege escalation via mounting
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass file permissions by mounting them with Podman, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter