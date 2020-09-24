Vigil@nce - Podman: privilege escalation via mounting

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass file permissions by mounting them with Podman, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...