Vigil@nce - Podman: information disclosure via Varlink API / Docker-compatible REST API

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Varlink API / Docker-compatible REST API of Podman, in order to obtain sensitive information.

